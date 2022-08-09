Search

09 Aug 2022

County Derry store manager nominated for UK award

County Derry store manager nominated for UK award

Centra Draperstown manager Martin McLaughlin has been nominated for a UK-wide award.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

A County Derry supermarket manager is set to do battle for a prestigious UK-wide award.

Martin McLaughlin, manager of Centra, Draperstown, has been nominated for the Store Manager of the Year Award at the upcoming Retail Industry Awards.

Widely regarded as ‘The Oscars’ of the grocery sector, the Retail Industry Awards reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups.
Moran’s Centra, Strand Road in Derry has also been shortlisted in the Forecourt Retailer of the Year category.

In addition, both the SuperValu and Centra brands have been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category, while Musgrave NI which owns the brands, is a finalist in the Forecourt Retailer of the Year multiples category.

Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI commented on the shortlists: “My congratulations go to the team at Moran’s Centra Strand Road and to Martin at Centra Draperstown, for reaching the finals at these prestigious UK awards.

“Both stores provide a much-valued service for their customers and the teams work hard to serve the local community with the best in modern convenience retailing.

“The shortlistings demonstrate their hard work and commitment.

“We are looking forward to celebrating with the best in the UK at the awards ceremony.”

