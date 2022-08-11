Search

11 Aug 2022

Sides set to jockey for position as Derry senior club championship begins

Sides set to jockey for position as Derry senior championship begins

Steelstown had a memorable 2021, but they face a tough test in this year's 2022 Senior Championship. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

11 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

liam.tunney@iconicnews.ie

After the prolonged shadow boxing of the league, the start of the Senior Championship will be welcomed by all Derry Gaels.

Glen's Ulster final defeat to Kilcoo last December feels like a long time ago, with Derry's outstanding run to the All-Ireland semi final occupying minds for so long.

However, Malachy O'Rourke's men will take the first step in their title defence this weekend when they visit Claudy, while 2021 finalists Slaughtneil throw in at home to Steelstown on Sunday.

Hugh McGrath's side took the Intermediate League by storm last year and their run to the All-Ireland title will never be forgotten by those who witnessed it and experienced it.

It will be interesting to see how they cope at senior level but they have been handed a very tough task as they face Slaughtneil, last year's senior runners-up.

GROUP A

Dungiven v Kilrea – Sat Aug 13 – 6.30pm – Owenbeg (B Cassidy)

After a confident showing in the league, Geoffrey McGonigle's Dungiven side will get Group A underway at Owenbeg against Kilrea.

St Canice's finished runners-up to Glen, winning 10 of their 15 games, while Kilrea managed six wins on their way to a 13th place finish.

Neither side have troubled the final stages of the championship in recent years and will be looking to steal a march on the opposition.

Bellaghy v Lavey – Sun Aug 14 – 5.00pm - Owenbeg (G McWilliams)

A fixture that stirs the blood no matter what the occasion.

Local rivals Bellaghy and Lavey being drawn in the same group adds some bite to Group A, and while the latter have shown more promise in recent years, Bellaghy finished above them in the league. The Wolfe Tones' 6th placed finish compares favourably to Lavey in 9th, but with little to play for, the league is an ineffective measuring stick.

The old adage 'good fences make good neighbours' could apply as Lavey take on Bellaghy in the tie of the weekend at Owenbeg on Sunday at 5pm. Pic by Mary K Burke

GROUP B

Newbridge v Ballinderry – Sun Aug 14 – 2.30pm – Newbridge (R Donoghue)

There is little between these sides in both distance and form at present, with another local derby raising eyebrows on opening weekend.

The Shamrocks finished a league place above Newbridge in 11th but the teams were level on 14 points apiece.
Paudi McGrogan and Conor Doherty will now be preparing for a clash with their county colleague Gareth McKinless after a summer spent soldiering together.

Slaughtneil v Steelstown – Sun Aug 14 - 3.30pm – Slaughtneil (JJ Cleary)

2021 intermediate champions Steelstown head for Emmet Park to meet last year's senior runners-up Slaughtneil in the second Group B game.

The Emmets could be without Brendan Rogers due to a wrist injury, while Cormac O'Doherty is also a doubt for Slaughtneil.
Those concerns may buoy Steelstown's hopes of a victory, but it will be a tough ask in the Emmet's back yard.

GROUP C

Coleraine v Ballinascreen – Sat Aug 13 – 5.00pm - Portstewart (M Corrigan)

St Colm's travel to the north coast to face Eoghan Rua in the second game in what looks like being the most fiercely contested of the four groups.

Coleraine finished their league campaign comfortably in mid-table , with 'Screen finishing just above them in 7th place.
After a summer becoming a cult hero in a Derry jersey, Benny Heron will be looking to put a dent in the scoreboard in Portstewart this weekend.

GROUP D

Banagher v Swatragh – Fri Aug 12 – 8.00pm – Banagher (D Mullan)

A home tie for Banagher to start the championship as they take on Swatragh in a Friday evening throw-in.
An indifferent campaign in the largely uncompetitive league saw St Mary's finish in 14th place, with Swatragh four places above in 10th.

Claudy v Glen – Sat Aug 13 – 3.30pm – Claudy (E McShane)

The champions begin the defence of their crown with a trip north to Claudy on Saturday afternoon.
Glen look set to be without Ciaran McFaul for their championship campaign, with the talented attacker remaining in the US for the foreseeable.

Mitchel's reached the intermediate final in 2019, going down to Foreglen, and finished bottom of the league, the only team not to record a single win.

The north Derry side lost all 14 of their games, and will be up against it to make an impression against the reigning champions who finished at the summit.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media