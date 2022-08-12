Search

12 Aug 2022

Police appeal for information after driver is left with life-changing injuries following County Derry crash

Police are appealing for information on last week's crash.

12 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Five Mile Straight, Maghera.
Sergeant Wilson said: “At approximately 8.10pm on Friday, 5th August, officers attended the scene after a car had collided with a property in the area.
“The driver of the vehicle was trapped and injured, requiring hospital treatment for his injuries which are now believed to be life-changing.
“Thankfully, the homeowner avoided injury as a result of the collision – but extensive damage was caused to his property.
“A black Range Rover Evoque at the scene was also significantly damaged but there was no one in the vehicle on officers’ arrival.
“We understand two males were witnessed fleeing from the Range Rover Evoque which had been reported as stolen from a property on the Coolnasillagh Road, Maghera earlier that evening.
“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Five Mile Straight during this time, and who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage of this incident or saw the two males, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1666 of 05/08/22.”
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

