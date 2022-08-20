Tafelta Festival makes a very welcome return

The Tafelta festival made a welcome return to Magherafelt recently, as families were treated to lots of fun and games throughout the town.

The event organised by Mid Ulster District Council in partnership with Magherafelt Town Centre Forum and local hospitality businesses offered a selection of family-friendly entertainment in the town centre.

Families enjoyed arts and crafts and fun activities including face painting, balloon modelling, street entertainment, a silent disco, a wonderland tea party and clay modelling workshops.

Dance Workshops with Jump, Jiggle and Jive in The Bridewell made sure that children and adults alike started the day with their best foot forward, and just next door children were warmed up with interactive fun and games before they joined Charlie and Florence for a fun-filled puppet show in the library.

In Meadowlane Shopping Centre, budding Lego animators had the chance to make your own Lego creations and invent their own Lego characters. Meanwhile in the Kid’s Zone, Mother Goose held story time reciting all of the classics, from Little Miss Muffet to Humpty Dumpty, making sure all joined in the fun.

There was even more mischief and madness with Alice, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Heart as those who joined in were treated to their very own un-birthday tea party in Ben’s Ice Cream Studio (of course, ice-cream was included).

Other hospitality venues and businesses that participated in the festival, delivering lots of different workshops and activities throughout the day included: Overload Dessert Bar, Ground Coffee Shop, Bryson’s, Re: Academy gym, and J C Stewarts Supermarket.

A host of additional entertainment and promotions took place in the establishments over the duration of the festival including musical and dance performances, carnival games, and special food and drink promotions, all of which were enjoyed by many families.