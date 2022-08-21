Thousands to take part in colourful Foyle Pride parade

One of the biggest ever Foyle Pride parades will take place in Derry on Saturday week when the colourful event returns to the city for the first time in three years.

Thousands are expected to travel from across the North and further afield to join the local LGBTQIA+ community, their families and friends, local community groups and sporting organisations for the parade which will be the culmination of a week of events being held as part of the Foyle Pride Festival.

The festival will run from next Sunday, August 21 with the parade taking place on the following Saturday, August 27, departing the North West Transport Hub (train station) at 2.00pm, making its way tthrough the city centre to Guildhall Square.

Among the events taking place will be the opening Foyle Pride Fun Day on Sunday 21st with inflatables, sack races, egg & spoon, penalty shoot out, welly throwing and more for free at St Columb’s Park running track from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.

On Monday at Brooke Park there will be Cake in the Park at Gwyn’s Pavillion at 2.00pm, followed with the official launch and Foyle Pride Awards at the Guildhall at 7.00pm.

On Tuesday, there will be Yoga with JoJo online via Foyle Pride Facebook at 9.00am, and a Health & Wellbeing Day in the Guildhall from 11.00am to 3.00pm, followed by Disco Fever for kids at the Centre for Contemporary Art at 5.00pm and the launch of an exhibition featuring an archive of material at Void Gallery at 6.30pm.

There will also be an Evening with Kellie Maloney from 7.00pm at the City Hotel.

Other highlights include the Big Pride Quiz at Bennigans’ Bar on Wednesday at 8.30pm, Read With Pride Storytime at the Central Library on at 11.00am and Pride Does Politics at the Playhouse the same day at 6.00pm.

Friday will see an under 18s Guiseppe’s Ballroom music and socialising event at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin from 5.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by an over-18s event from 8.00pm to 11.00pm at the same venue, as well as a Drag-It-Up competition event with Lady Portia Di Monte and DJ Bill X in Da Vinci’s at 8.00pm, admission at the door £5.

Kathleen Bradley, chair of the Foyle Pride Committee, said was 'thrilled' at the line-up for this year.

She said: “We have some very exciting personalities appearing throughout the week and I’m very grateful to them for coming to Derry, getting involved and helping us to keep Derry on the map as a haven for LGBTQIA+ community and culture.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said she was looking forward to being part of the celebrations and welcoming people 'from all over' to this 'fantastic celebration.'

Mayir Duffy added “I want to pay tribute to everyone involved in Foyle Pride, and for the excellent work they do to represent the local LGBT+ community and campaigning in solidarity with the global LGBT+ community.”