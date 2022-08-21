Search

21 Aug 2022

Community flood survey launched by County Derry group

21 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Over 100 Eglinton residents and local business owners gathered at a community meeting about flooding last Wednesday. The audience was primarily people who had been previously flooded and first responders who helped others.

The meeting was arranged by the Eglinton Community Resilience Group (ECRG), a group of local volunteers that have come together to try to help build resilience within the community to severe weather events, such as flooding. The group is based in Eglinton Community Hall.

At the meeting, residents discussed recent flooding events and how they were impacted by them. Many reflected on the increasing frequency of these severe weather events and considered how they could be more resilient as a community.

The group launched an online community flood survey. Local residents and business owners are encouraged to participate and provide as much detail as possible. 

Chair of the ECRG, Catherine Taylor, said: “Residents who have experienced weather-related flooding are best placed to assess where the flood issues are arising in the village. This survey aims to identify locations at risk, sources, issues, and solutions and help build flood resilience at a community level.

"We will use data generated in the survey to improve flood resilience through developing a community flood response plan and direct and sustained engagement with relevant statutory bodies and government agencies responsible for the issues raised.” The survey will close at midnight on Wednesday, August 24.

"Whilst online responses are encouraged, hard copy surveys are available at Eglinton Community Centre.

The group also intends to establish a wider group of volunteers that can be called upon in the event of a flood or that can support the planning, preparation, or flood recovery effort. 

Anyone affected by flooding issues in Eglinton or anyone who would be interested in becoming a volunteer should visit the Eglinton Community Resilience Group Facebook page. A link to the Community Flood Survey and a volunteer sign-up form are available on the page.  

