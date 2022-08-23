Search

23 Aug 2022

Derry gets new PSNI area commander

Derry gets new PSNI area commander

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard is the PSNI's new area commander for the Derry City and Strabane policing district.

With close to 29 years police service in the North, the Lancashire-born officer brings with him a wealth of operational policing experience from having served in a number of roles and districts across in Northern Ireland.

These have included area commander of Ballymena in 2012, and working in Belfast with responsibility for the city centre and, in particular, issues surrounding the night time economy.

From 2014 to 2018, one of his responsibilities was policing of football and he led the operation, alongside national colleagues during the 2016 Euro Championship in France.

In 2018, he was seconded to the National Police Chiefs Council in London where he served for three-and-a-half-years leading the National Police Coordination Centre. During this time he worked on the delivery of major national policing events such as presidential visits, COP26 conference, EU exit and Covid, including the operation to support the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.

He said: "I've worked mostly in uniform operational policing roles in a number of districts in Northern Ireland, but this is the first time to be in the North West. I haven’t been sent to Derry City and Strabane, I asked to come here, and I am very happy to be here,"

Woman hospitalised following County Derry cliff fall

The casualty was taken to hospital following the incident last night.

"This is a place where there is an appetite to work with police and build trust, confidence and legitimacy, and I'm looking forward to carrying on the work of my predecessors in being involved and participating in the civic development and growth of this city and delivering ‘good policing’." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media