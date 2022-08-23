Gold mining company awarded for 'commitment to its people'

A gold mining company granted exploratory licences for the Sperrin mountains has picked up a top award for investment 'in their people'.

Dalradian has advanced to the gold standard Investors in People (IIP) accreditation after first obtaining the Standard award in 2019.

The Investors in People accreditation is recognised in 66 countries worldwide, making it the global benchmark for people management.

IIP has been working with organisations since 1991 to recognise and accredit those who invest in their people and assist them to continue to improve at inspiring, supporting, managing, and training employees.

IIP assesses against a specific framework to understand and measure how well Dalradian is leading and supporting its people compared to other companies in the mining and quarrying industry or of similar size.

The assessment includes a company-wide survey and interviews with individual team members to get their views. A report is then produced with recommendations to help the company continue to improve.

Dalradian's HR Manager Angela Coney, said the award was a 'fantastic achievement' for the team.

"We have maintained our focus on Dalradian’s core values of community, environment and economic opportunity, ensuring that our people understand and are aligned with our vision: to build a modern mine that draws on Tyrone’s heritage of engineering and manufacturing excellence to drive economic growth and community development in the local area and beyond.

"We support our people through a range of health and wellbeing initiatives – especially vital given the adjustments we’ve all had to make in response to Covid-19.

"Gold accreditation confirms that Dalradian’s commitment to our employees is reflected in our policies and that these are successfully guiding our daily work.”

Managing Director Brian Kelly said the company were 'thrilled' to have recorded the highest score in their industry sector.

"Less than 20% of all accredited organisations achieve the gold standard which is a testament to the calibre of our team – a huge congratulations to all our staff for their efforts," he said.

“While celebrating this success, we will take on board IIP’s recommendations and staff feedback to look at how we can continue to further enhance a culture where everyone is valued and supported.”

In June, Dalradian were granted granted two licences for exploration within the Sperrin mountains - including the Claudy, Dungiven and Draperstown areas.

The news prompted criticism of the framework for licences from East Derry MLA Caoimhe Archibald.

"Local communities in the areas affected have consistently raised their deep concerns about the potential environmental and health impacts such projects could have but those concerns have not been adequately addressed by either the Department for the Economy or Dalradian Gold Ltd,” she said.

"“The Department of Economy needs to carry out an urgent review into the current regulatory framework underpinning mineral licensing to ensure the highest standards of environmental protection and transparency are put in place."