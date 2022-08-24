Search

24 Aug 2022

Popular Derry shop to shut down due to rising costs

The owners say the tough decision comes after a difficult year of trading 

Popular Derry shop to shut down due to rising costs

Shake ‘N’ Frappe owners will sadly close their Carlisle Road shop on September 4

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

24 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Shake 'N' Frappe on Derry's Carlisle Road is set to close its doors on Sunday September 4 due to rising costs of energy and stock.

Owners, husband and wife, Gary and Rachael Doherty, took to Facebook to announce the news and said they are "devastated."

The announcement comes only nine months after the popular dessert and smoothie parlour was devastated by the fire at Fitzroy's bistro next door. The shop reopened its doors in March this year.

The couple wrote: "It has unfortunately become a familiar story in the retail and small business industry in general, that the ever increasing crippling costs of energy and stock, added to the already high costs of having a city centre shop have just pushed it towards being unviable.

"We haven't had the smoothest of years as a new business opening but are so proud of what we have managed to achieve and maybe in a different economical climate we would not be taking this decision but summer should have been our high season and we know the winter will only get even more difficult.

"Our little town has also still not fully recovered from the pandemic and we know all our customers are feeling the pinch.

"The stress and sacrifices being made in order to keep two shops afloat is having a negative impact on our family life and it's our kids who are losing out on quality time with their parents.

"Therefore, we have made this difficult decision as a family and are doing what is right for us at this time.

"Thank you to everyone who has called in to Carlisle Road and supported us over this last year, we hope to see you all up there over the next 11 days before doors close."

The couple's original store on Derry's Northland Road will be staying open as normal.

The couple added: "We hope to be able to give the Northland shop a little revamp in September so keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates on that."

You can pop down to the shop at 130 Northland Road and support the last few weeks of trading at 1 Carlisle Road.

