Search

25 Aug 2022

Important week for Derry's examination students

Important week for Derry's examination students

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Pupils at Derry schools will receive their GCSE results today.

A-Level students already received their results on Thursday last.

Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has set up a dedicated results helpline which offers advice and guidance for students.

CCEA’s examinations and assessment manager, Michael Crossan, said it was a difficult time for students.

“2022 has been another challenging year for learners and their parents awaiting results.

“We would like to take this opportunity to recognise your resilience and patience throughout the academic year.

“This year, like every other year, our dedicated helpline and experienced staff will be on hand to support with any query you may have about your CCEA results. I would encourage any learner to reach out to us if you need guidance or further information,” added Mr Crossan.

Mairead Monds, Childline service manager at NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) Northern Ireland, said they would also be providing support for exam students.

"At Childline we know that results day and the period running up to it can be a really challenging time.

“The impact of the pandemic has made this even more difficult – and young people have told our Childline counsellors they are understandably feeling anxious and stressed.

“The last year has been incredibly tough for young people with school closures, exam cancellations and changes to the assessment process – so it is vital that they are supported and listened to.

“Young people have told us they’re concerned that they may get lower grades than if they’d been able to sit their exams, or that their results are out of their control - whereas others are concerned that they won’t get the results they need for their future

“Some also said they struggled to prepare and do the work they were being graded on due to having so much time out of school because of restrictions.”

“If any young person is feeling apprehensive and worried about their results, I’d urge them to talk to someone about it.

Record student numbers in clearing five days after A-level results

“And if they don’t get the results they need, there are options they can take and there are trusted adults that they can turn to for help and support. This could be a teacher, careers advisor, parent, carer or Childline.

“Our counsellors are always here to talk to young people whether that be on the phone or online.

“The conversation will be completely confidential and no worry is ever too small. If it matters to a young person, it’s important to Childline.”

The Childline helpline is on 0800 1111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media