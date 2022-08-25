Derry dad's anger after son's McDonald's chicken wrap contains folded dish cloth

A Derry father was left livid after a Sunday night trip to McDonald's took an unexpected turn.

Martin Holmes and his family were sitting down to their McDonald's takeaway on Sunday (August 21) after his wife, Julie, had collected it from the drive thru at the McDonald's at Crescent Link in Derry's Waterside.

Upon handing out everybody's respective meals, the father of two was left bewildered at his seven year old son's chicken wrap.

In the sealed box was simply a folded dish cloth with no food in sight, "You don't mind when you're short a portion of chips or the sauces are missing," Martin said, "But this is another level.

"My son was sitting on my right and the minute he opened it, I saw the white material inside and I thought, 'What have they wrapped this in?'

"I couldn't believe it when I saw the dish cloth. Someone in the kitchen put this in the packet, sealed it up and put it out to go to a customer."

Martin's wife drove back to McDonald's and spoke to a manager. Martin continued: "The manager came out and he was apologetic and gave my wife free food vouchers for the future and replaced the food.

"My wife said he was really apologetic and really sorry about it but ultimately somebody in his kitchen is taking the hand.

"From a health and safety point of view, it is pathetic. We were told the branch had recently undergone a health inspection and received five stars; which you would expect for a big name like McDonald's.

"This may be an isolated event but they can't be doing this and thinking it is normal, it is a different sphere.

"Someone has made the decision to fold the cloth neatly and place it into the packaging. I have never seen anything like it and never heard of anything similar before."

Martin was later informed that those involved had been identified and sent home. Martin also contacted Environmental Health who reassured him it would be dealt with accordingly.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed it has followed up on this incident which was reported to its Environmental Health Department.

They said: "The matter has been fully investigated with the food premises. Investigations are now complete and the complainant is satisfied with the outcome and with the Department’s response."

McDonald's UK have been contacted by Derry News for comment.