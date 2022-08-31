Brooke Park nominated for prestigious European award

Derry’s Brooke Park is in contention for a prestigious award that recognises the best and most improved urban environments across Europe.

The shortlist for the Urbanism Awards was announced this week and ‘The People’s Park’ has been nominated for the Great Place title along with Colquhoun Square in Helensburgh and Piece Hall in Halifax.

The Park, which underwent a multi-million pound regeneration- completed in 2016- will now be assessed by a judging panel of academics and young urbanists before the winners are announced at an event in London in November.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, congratulated Council’s Parks team on their latest recognition.

“The Urbanism Awards recognise high quality innovative and sustainable urban projects through Ireland, the UK and Europe,” she said.

“Brooke Park is a hub at the heart of the community with a wide range of leisure facilities, a playpark, horticultural training centre and the Gwyn’s Pavilion Café all set among the beautifully maintained floral beds and ground.

“I’d like to congratulate our Parks team on this nomination which is just reward for delivering the facility’s state of the art regeneration and for their dedicated work in maintaining it to the highest levels.”

The history of Brooke Park dates back to 1840, when it was originally the site of a boys’ orphanage before it became a municipal park in 1901.

The regeneration vision was developed and agreed with the local community and the works carried out included the restoration of the gate lodge, a listed statue, boundary walls and entrances, the historic pond was reinstated, and extensive areas of ornamental planting were reintroduced.

The level of investment in the park, both in terms of design, provision and ongoing support, means it will continue to be a popular destination for the whole community for decades to come. The park now attracts in the region of 200,000 visitors each year.

The full list of 15 shortlisted candidates for the 2022 Awards can be viewed on the Academy of Urbanism website at https://www.theaou.org/ pages/the-urbanism-awards

Members of the public interested in joining the site visit of any of the nominees can email awards@ academyofurbanism.org.uk