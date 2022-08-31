Search

31 Aug 2022

Brooke Park nominated for prestigious European award

Brooke Park nominated for prestigious European award

The park underwent a multi-million pound regeneration which was completed in 2016

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Derry’s Brooke Park is in contention for a prestigious award that recognises the best and most improved urban environments across Europe.

The shortlist for the Urbanism Awards was announced this week and ‘The People’s Park’ has been nominated for the Great Place title along with Colquhoun Square in Helensburgh and Piece Hall in Halifax.

The Park, which underwent a multi-million pound regeneration- completed in 2016- will now be assessed by a judging panel of academics and young urbanists before the winners are announced at an event in London in November.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, congratulated Council’s Parks team on their latest recognition.

“The Urbanism Awards recognise high quality innovative and sustainable urban projects through Ireland, the UK and Europe,” she said.

“Brooke Park is a hub at the heart of the community with a wide range of leisure facilities, a playpark, horticultural training centre and the Gwyn’s Pavilion Café all set among the beautifully maintained floral beds and ground.

“I’d like to congratulate our Parks team on this nomination which is just reward for delivering the facility’s state of the art regeneration and for their dedicated work in maintaining it to the highest levels.”

The history of Brooke Park dates back to 1840, when it was originally the site of a boys’ orphanage before it became a municipal park in 1901.

The regeneration vision was developed and agreed with the local community and the works carried out included the restoration of the gate lodge, a listed statue, boundary walls and entrances, the historic pond was reinstated, and extensive areas of ornamental planting were reintroduced.

The level of investment in the park, both in terms of design, provision and ongoing support, means it will continue to be a popular destination for the whole community for decades to come. The park now attracts in the region of 200,000 visitors each year.

The full list of 15 shortlisted candidates for the 2022 Awards can be viewed on the Academy of Urbanism website at https://www.theaou.org/ pages/the-urbanism-awards

Members of the public interested in joining the site visit of any of the nominees can email awards@ academyofurbanism.org.uk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media