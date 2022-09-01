Derry man charged with drug charges at Magistrate's Court today

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.
Ian Stepp (49) of Caw Close in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.
He was charged with two counts of possessing cannabis on December 18 last.
He was also charged with two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply on the same date.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Stepp said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 29 and released on bail.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.