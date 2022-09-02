Significant improvement scheme for County Derry road and footway

A major trunk road resurfacing scheme on the A29 Garvagh Road and Main Street in Swatragh will commence on Monday, September 5.

The resurfacing work will extend a distance of 1.8km from Laragh Road to Drumbane Road.

Any existing paving slab footway sections along this section of roadway including Main Street will be re-kerbed and replaced with asphalt footways.

Speaking on the DFI proposals Carntogher Mid-Ulster Sinn Féin Councillor Sean McPeake welcomed the work.

"As a Carntogher Sinn Féin representative, I very much welcome this local investment announcement from DFI in to the Swatragh area and is something which is very much needed and which I had sought for some time,” he said.

"In addition to the resurfacing and footway upgrades Sinn Féin has also secured DFI agreement for a new footway extension from the ‘telephone exchange’ in the village to run parallel with the newly installed cycle path out the Garvagh road to opposite NCCE turn off.

"This is very much welcomed will provide a safe link for a number of dwellings within the village boundary and which previously had no existing footway other than a 'temporary' footway which had been created whilst the cycle path was being constructed.”

He continued: “To facilitate the initial preparatory road and footway works between Monday 5th September and Saturday 24th September, a two-way flow of traffic will be maintained via lane closures under traffic signal control.

"For the final resurfacing works it will be necessary to close the A29 to through traffic along the route from Monday 26th September to Thursday 29th September and also from Monday 3rd October to Wednesday 5th October.

"During the road closures traffic will be diverted via Garvagh and Upperlands and vice versa. Advanced warning signage for the closures will be provided and diversion routes will be clearly signed as necessary.”

Councillor McPeake added: "I have asked that DFI engage with local residents, businesses, schools, churches, Gaa club etc within next short while to communicate their plans and to work with those affected.

"Can I ask that people plan ahead for the obvious and necessary inconveniences that significant road and footway improvement works of this scale will present.

"These will be short term, whilst the benefits to the local community will most certainly be longer term.”