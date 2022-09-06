Health workers organise pay demonstrations
Health and Social Care Workers from the Western Trust will take part in co-ordinated demonstrations to highlight their pay increase demands.
The lunchtime demonstrations will take place today (September 6) across the Altnagelvin, Omagh and South West Acute Hospital sites from 12.45pm until 1.15pm.
The Western Trust trade union, Staffside, has organised the demonstrations, which will be held regularly until either an acceptable pay offer is made or until unions vote on industrial action.
The Trade Union Staffside is made up of multiple Trade unions representing health and social care staff.
