Derry couple to cycle from Malin to Mizen for Children in Crossfire

Foreglen couple Gregory and Cathy McLaughlin have decided to commemorate Gregory’s upcoming 60th birthday by cycling from Malin Head to Mizen Head to raise vital funds for Children in Crossfire.

Speaking ahead of their challenge, Gregory said: “Cathy and I are close friends of Richard Moore.

"We greatly admire the education and healthcare work Children in Crossfire do in Ethiopia and Tanzania – and are proud to do our bit to support their programmes.

"To mark my upcoming 60th birthday, Cathy and I will be cycling from Malin Head to Mizen Head – the full length of Ireland – between Thursday September 15 and Sunday September 18.

"Even though we are cycling enthusiasts, we recognise it is quite a challenge for us over four days. We are looking forward to it and hoping we will raise plenty of money for this great cause.

Children in Crossfire’s Executive Director Richard Moore said: “I am very grateful to Gregory and Cathy, not just for taking on this cycle challenge but for all they have done for Children in Crossfire over many years. They are wonderful supporters and great friends.

“To give an example of what the money Gregory and Cathy raise will support, Children in Crossfire are currently; funding life-saving hospital treatment for children with severe acute malnutrition, supporting health workers to promote good nutrition and carry out community health checks, building water wells and new school classrooms, training early years’ teachers and providing children with essential learning materials.

“I hope, when the going gets tough as they cycle north, that Gregory and Cathy will take encouragement from knowing what they are helping Children in Crossfire to achieve.

"We look forward to applauding them for their efforts and thanking them for everything they do.”

Anyone wishing to support this fundraiser can donate online at www.childrenincrossfire.org. donate or at https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/ childrenincrossfire- gregoryandcathy