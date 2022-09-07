Search

07 Sept 2022

Derry invited to Tea and Talk to promote positive mental health in the city

Sharon Smith, manager, Extern Reach Out service and Sarah Griffin, manager, Community Crisis Intervention Service

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Leading local charity Extern is inviting the public to join them next week for a special Tea and Talk event at its offices in the Waterside area of Derry.

The offices at Spencer House, on Spencer Road, will be open to the public on Monday, September 12, from 11am-2pm.

The event is aimed at promoting positive mental health ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, September 10.

Visitors can meet with staff from the charity’s Community Crisis Intervention Service and find out more about how to manage their mental health, as well as signposting to other services in their area.

This project is funded through the Mental Health Support Fund, part of a £24m package of funding made available by the Department of Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support carers, cancer charities and mental health organisations.

The Fund is being administered and managed by the Community Foundation NI on behalf of the Department.

For more details on Extern’s range of mental health services, visit www.extern.org

