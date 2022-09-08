Derry City and Lifeline Inishowen taking a stand against domestic abuse

Derry City Football Club has teamed up with Lifeline Inishowen this week to help raise awareness of the problem of domestic abuse in our local communities.

Ahead of this week’s game against Bohemians at the Brandywell, Derry City players will wear t-shirts supporting Lifeline Inishowen, while volunteers from the charity will be at the gates to accept donations and also provide information on their valuable work throughout Inishowen.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins (pictured below) welcomed Lifeline to the Brandywell, insisting he and the players are fully behind the charity.

“Myself and the players are only too happy to support Lifeline Inishowen ahead of this week’s game. We are well aware of the good work they have done and continue to do.

"This club has always had strong links with Donegal and Inishowen with some of our best players coming from that area and we are delighted to lend our support in any way we can.”

Lifeline Project Co-Ordinator Mary M Doherty thanked the club for their support.

“Lifeline (Inishowen) is a volunteer-run group, and while we are based in Carndonagh, our community extends far beyond that, right across Inishowen and Donegal.

"Unfortunately, domestic abuse continues to be a serious problem in our society, and it is only through the generous and selfless work of our volunteers that we can help and support domestic abuse victims, their children, and their families at very difficult times in their lives.

“By agreeing to raise awareness of our charity, Derry City FC, a huge name in football in Derry Donegal and right across Ireland, will give us a platform to help us to reach those in need of support further than ever before.

“Special thanks to go to Robert Martin, Dodie McGuinness as well as Ruaidhri Higgins and all the Derry City players for their support.”

Lifeline (Inishowen) Domestic Abuse Service provides a community response offering a first step to support women, children and families in Inishowen who are experiencing Domestic Abuse.

The charity provides invaluable and consistent support at a time when the person is likely to be under huge emotional, psychological, and financial pressure.

Lifeline (Inishowen) offers a number of valuable services, including:

Helpline, Listening Ear, Information, Support, Advocacy, Drop-in, Outreach, Court accompaniment, Counselling for women, Counselling for children, Awareness raising programmes, Training programmes, Campaigning and lobbying.

If you are a victim of Domestic Abuse or abuse you can reach Lifeline (Inishowen) 07493 73232 or 0860650353.