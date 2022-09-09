International Air Show cancelled following Queen's death

The NI International Air Show due to take place on County Derry's north coast this weekend has been cancelled.

Organisers said the decision to cancel the show at short notice was taken as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace confirmed the show had been cancelled 'as a mark of respect'.

"As a mark of respect, the NI International Air Show, due to take place on Saturday and Sunday (September 10th and 11th) has been cancelled, and flags at our civic buildings will be lowered to half-mast," he said.

"It is with deep regret that I, like many others, learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September 2022.

"Her death will be most keenly felt by her family, but it leaves an undeniable void across our entire society. Her historic reign provided a steadfast presence and as our Queen, she will be remembered with the utmost reverence and fondness.

"Having ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service remained resolute and she has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth from her coronation in 1952 to the present day.

"Her deep sense of faith has been an inspiration, and she shared this publicly with us on many occasions. This commitment to her faith underpinned her commitment to public service, and it has been our great privilege to bear witness to this.

"On behalf of the Borough, I offer my thanks for the past 70 years, along with my most sincere sympathies. God save the King."

Books of condolences have been opened across the Borough, available in Ballymoney Town Hall, Cloonavin, Coleraine Town Hall, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady and Sheskburn House (Ballycastle), and online, from 12.00pm today.