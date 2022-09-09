Search

09 Sept 2022

Derry man given suspended sentence for what a judge described as 'disgraceful incident involving police and paramedics'

He was sentenced to four months suspended for three years and ordered to pay £500 to the Friends of Altnagelvin

Derry Magistrates Court

Barr admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour that occurred on March 24

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court for what a judge described as 'a disgraceful incident involving police and paramedics.

'David Barr (22) of Dacre Terrace in Derry admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour that occurred on March 24.

The court heard that ambulance staff were trying to respond to a call but were prevented from entering the property by people there.

Police attended the address and found the defendant outside the property shouting and telling police they needed a warrant.

Police told him there was someone in need of urgent medical care and no warrant was necessary.

Barr became more aggressive and was arrested and he threatened officers who were trying to place a seat belt on him. 

He was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital and while there he calmed down and was de-arrested.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client accepted that this was his fault. 

He said it was significant that he had calmed down and apologised to the officers.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the incident had been witnessed by children.

He said that Barr didn't seem to have learned anything and was not helping himself.

He sentenced him to 4 months suspended for three years and ordered him to pay £500 to the Friends of Altnagelvin.

