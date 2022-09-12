Search

12 Sept 2022

Derry man fined after family wedding brawl resulted in stepfather being assaulted

The injured party was attending the wedding of his step daughter in the Waterfoot Hotel in the city

He described the incident as 'a one off' and was fined £350

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

A family wedding where too much drink was taken resulted in a man being assaulted Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.

Brian Cullen (29) of Slievemore Park in Derry admitted a charge of common assault that occurred on September 10 last year.

The court heard that the injured party was attending the wedding of his step daughter in the Waterfoot Hotel in the city. 

The man got into a verbal disagreement with his step son, Cullen, which escalated when the defendant grabbed him by the throat and pushed him back causing him to fall over a table.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that it was a case of too much drink taken and added that family relations had been restored. 

He described the incident as 'a one off'.

Cullen was fined £350.

