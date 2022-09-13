Search

13 Sept 2022

IN PICTURES: Mulligan's Bar Tractor and Truck Run

The event took place at the weekend.

Mulligan's Bar held their annual Tractor and Truck Run at Ballinascreen GAC on September 4.

Over 260 vehicles took part in the run, with all proceeds going towards St Mary's PS Draperstown to enable the development of an indoor and outdoor sensory space.

The new space will meet the needs of children with autism, cerebral palsy, sensory speech impairments, attention and listening deficits, severe speech and language delays and moderate learning difficulties.

The committee have thanked their main sponsors Conway Contracts & Plant Hire, McFlynn Transport and Draperstown Commercials, with thanks to all the local businesses who donated cheques, raffle prizes and items for the goodie bags.

A special word of thanks also to Hugh McIvor for the use of his field for the event, and to the many street collectors who raised a total of £1,623.84 on the day.

The final amount raised will be tallied following a charity auction to be held on October 15.

