Derry ice cream shop to host 'Free Ice Cream Day' to raise funds for young girl battling cancer

Derry ice cream store, Joe Jackson's, is set to host a 'Free Ice Cream Day' to raise vital funds for youngster Caitlín Strain who is currently battling cancer.

On February 18, 2021, three days before her 8th birthday, Caitlín was diagnosed with a brain tumour; this was devastating news for Caitlín’s parents and siblings.

Caitlín, from Burnfoot, Donegal, celebrated her 8th birthday in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, surrounded by close family. Three days later, Caitlín underwent the first of three surgeries to attempt to remove the tumour.

After a six-week admission to Temple Street Hospital, Caitlín and her family travelled to Essen in Germany, where Caitlín received six weeks of Proton Radiotherapy and returned home to County Donegal at the end of May 2021.

On July 12th, 2021, Caitlín commenced approximately nine months of Chemotherapy in Our Lady’s Children's Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland.

Caitlín is now nine years old and her family describe her as a "very outgoing, bubbly child."

"Her high-spirited personality helped her through all the hard times and treatment she received," they wrote.

Caitlín’s chemotherapy was completed in March of this year. Following a four-month break, an MRI scan was arranged.

Caitlín’s family, once again, received the devastating news that the treatment had not worked. Caitlín was given a terrible prognosis.

Caitlín’s parents and family researched possible treatments that America could offer. Caitlín was accepted for treatment in Houston, Texas, where her treatment commenced on August 31. The family say that Caitlín is tolerating treatment well and is in good spirits.

Caitlín is a regular at Joe Jackson's and the store would like to help with fundraising for her treatment as they set out to give away free ice cream in exchange for donations.

The Derry ice cream shop will be giving free ice cream away in exchange for donations for Caitlín's treatment

Joe Jackson's would like to raise as much as possible towards Caitlín's cause, "We are organising a fundraiser for Caitlín Strain who is one of our regulars at JJ's," they wrote.

"Caitlín and her family are currently in Texas and require funds for life saving treatment.

"On Tuesday 20th we will be giving away ice cream and we ask you make a donation of your choice in store to the fundraiser."

A GoFund me page has also been set up to help the family with the high cost of medical treatments in America.

The page reads: "We are asking everyone for help; please help in any way you can by donating, arranging fundraising events, assisting with events, sharing, promoting etc.

"People are so good; through your prayers, efforts, and donations, we have gotten this far, and we cannot describe how helpful this has been for Caitlín and her family. All help is graciously appreciated and welcomed.

"Caitlín now needs us more than ever. We need to raise substantial funds for Caitlín’s treatment in America.

"We want to encourage everyone, individuals, groups, colleagues, clubs, schools, community groups, businesses etc., to assist with fundraising in any way they can."

To donate to the GoFund me, please visit: https://www.gofundme. com/f/help-caitlin-receive- vital-treatment-in-america

Or pop down to Joe Jackson's on Tuesday September 20 at 15a Ferryquay Street in Derry to donate.