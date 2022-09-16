Search

16 Sept 2022

Crimestoppers offers reward of up to £20,000 for info that leads to arrest & conviction of those responsible for Lyra McKee's murder

The announcement comes after Major Investigation Team detectives acknowledged the sentence passed to Niall Sheerin for possession of firearm

29 year old Lyra was fatally shot in April of 2019 whilst covering a riot in the Creggan area of the city

16 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Detectives have also issued a renewed appeal for information and announced details of a reward from the charity Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, has offered an increased reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lyra’s murder.

The charity never asks or stores personal details such as a name, address or mobile number.  Once information has been passed to its Contact Centre – either on the phone or online – there is no further comeback.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Lyra McKee, at just 29 years old, died after being shot in Creggan, in Derry, on 18 April 2019.  It’s over three years now since that tragic day, and the pain felt by Lyra’s loved ones is understandably as raw as ever.

“I want to thank members of the public for their support, and I’m keen to reassure the community that we remain committed to working with them and our partner agencies to stop the corrosive influence of terrorists.

"Our investigation into Lyra’s murder, as demonstrated by today’s sentencing, is very much active.  And, with continued support, we will work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts.

“We are very grateful to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is now offering an increased reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.

“To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on Freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.” 

The announcement comes after Major Investigation Team detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee have acknowledged the sentence passed to Niall Sheerin.

The 29-year-old appeared before Laganside Court on Wednesday September 14.

He was sentenced to seven years having plead guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition. He was also given an extended sentence after a finding of dangerousness for a period of five years.

The firearm had a significant history of being used in a series of shootings across Derry and was the weapon used to murder Lyra. Sheerin will also be subject to terrorist notification requirements under the Terrorism Act for the next 15 years.

Lyra was fatally shot in April of 2019 at just 29 years old whilst covering a riot in the Creggan area of the city.

