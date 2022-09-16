Search

16 Sept 2022

Derry man who kicked a police officer in the face has been given a suspended sentence

He admitted two charges of assaulting police and a charge of disorderly behaviour that occurred on June 25 2022

Mellon was sentenced to four months in custody suspended for two years and ordered to pay the two officers £300 each

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

A man who kicked a police officer in the face and called him an 'Orange b-----d' has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Ryan Kenneth Mellon (30) from the Glen Road in Derry admitted two charges of assaulting police and a charge of disorderly behaviour that occurred on June 25 this year.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a disorderly male arguing with a woman outside the Argyle Arms bar.

They saw the defendant who had blood on his face and was described as being 'irate'.

When police approached Mellon 'adopted a fighting stance' and assaulted two officers and tried to headbutt one.

He then kneed an officer in the groin and kicked another in the face. 

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said it was a case were 'obviously there was too much drink taken.'

He said that the woman involved was Mellon's sister and added that his client wanted to apologise for his actions.

The solicitor said that Mellon was prepared to make financial restitution.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this assault was' aggravated by sectarian bigotry' and added there was no excuse for this sort of behaviour.

Mellon was sentenced to four months in custody suspended for two years and ordered to pay the two officers £300 each. 

