20 Sept 2022

£2m resurfacing scheme set to commence on County Derry road

The work is due to be completed by November 30.

The Glenshane Road. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

A £2million resurfacing scheme on the A6 Glenshane Road, Castledawson is due to commence on Monday 26 September 2022.

The works which will extend a distance of approximately four kilometres from Lurganagoose Road to Castledawson Roundabout will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network for many years to come. 

During the works two-way traffic flow will be maintained Monday to Friday with a mandatory 40mph speed limit in place and overtaking will be prohibited. 

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure of the A6 Glenshane Road to all traffic between Lurganagoose Road and Castledawson Roundabout during a number of weekends (Friday nights at 19:00hrs through to Monday mornings at 06:00hrs). 

The first weekend closure will commence on Friday 30 September. 

All weekend closures will be signed on site one week in advance of the works and the Trafficwatchni website will be updated on a regular basis to reflect the contractors programme of works.

During these weekend road closures a signed diversionary route will be in place:-

Maghera/Dungiven bound traffic will be diverted via Magherafelt and Tobermore; and Magherafelt/Toome traffic will be diverted via Knockloughrim and Castledawson.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. 

Road users are advised to avoid the area whenever possible and to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closures.  During construction access for local residents and businesses will be facilitated where possible.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by 30 November 2022, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

