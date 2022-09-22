Margaret Lusk memorial bench unveiled at Maybrook Day Centre

One of the best-loved members of the Derry Maybrook Day Centre community has been remembered in a poignant ceremony.

A specially commissioned bench commemorating the late Margaret Lusk, who passed away on March 11, 2018, was unveiled in the centre on Tuesday.

The bench was donated by Margaret's sister, Catherine Ewers.

Speaking to Derry Now in the centre, surrounded by Margaret’s friends and carers, Shelly McAleer fondly remembered the young woman who she had cared for nearly all her life.

The late Margaret Lusk

Clearly emotional, Shelly said: “I was Margaret's mammy number two. Margaret came to me when her mammy died 28 years ago, maybe more. She came for three days and she never left. She did not have an extended family.

“Margaret was part of our family. She called my mother her granny and she called other family members her sisters and her aunts.

“Margaret was a character. She came to Maybrook Day Centre every day and she was one of the longest here before she died. She came here from Northland Road Special Care. This was her life.

“Her life revolved around Maybrook Day Centre even when they were off on holidays. This was her life and she loved it. She told everyone they were beautiful. She was a character. Even the day she passed away, the last thing Margaret said to me was, ‘Is my bus coming?’” said Shelly fondly.

Shelly said she was delighted that Margaret’s Memorial Bench was now in place in Maybrook. “I have wanted to have a Memorial Service for her since she died and I am pleased we are able to do that today.”

Margaret’s Memorial Service and bench dedication was conducted by the Reverend David McBeth, the Rector of All Saints Clooney Church of Ireland in the Waterside.