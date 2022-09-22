Search

23 Sept 2022

Declan Devine joins Letterkenny Rovers as first team coach

Former Derry City manager Declan Devine has taken up a role at Ulster Senior League outfit Letterkenny Rovers

Declan Devine joins Letterkenny Rovers as first team coach

Declan Devine has become the new first team coach at Letterkenny Rovers. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Exclusive by Chris McNulty

22 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Former Derry City manager Declan Devine has been appointed as the new first team coach at Letterkenny Rovers.

Devine has been drafted in by Rovers’ Ulster Senior League manager Danny McConnell.

Devine took training for the first time at Leckview Park on Thursday evening.

The Derry native succeeds Joe Boyle in the role.

Devine won the FAI Cup as Derry manager in 2012 and had two spells as Candystripes manager.

Darragh Kelly feels 'comfortable' ahead of Kye Stevens bout

Moville man Darragh Kelly has weighed in for his clash with Kye Stevens on the Bellator 285 card at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Most recently, Devine led Derry until his reign ended in April 2021 after Derry took just two points from the opening six games of the season.

Devine had returned to the hotseat in 2019 when he took over from Kenny Shiels.

As a player, Devine, a goalkeeper, was on the books of Ipswich Town before playing for Derry City, Glentoran, Omagh Town and Institute.

He was the first team coach for the now Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during his time as Derry manager. Devine also joined Kenny for his stint at Dunfermline Athletic in 2006 and ’07.

Rovers lost 5-1 to Bonagee United recently in the FAI Intermediate Cup. Rovers also went down 3-2 to Bonagee and 3-1 at the hands of Cockhill Celtic in the Donegal News USL League Cup.

Rovers return to action on Wednesday with a League Cup outing against Finn Harps Under-21s at The Diamond Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media