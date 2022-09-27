Aontú: Education research paper pushing 'false narrative'

A County Derry political representative has criticised a recent research report advocating 'radical change' to the Northern Ireland education system, claiming it to be a 'contradiction' to improving diversity and inclusivity.

East Derry representative for Aontú, Gemma Brolly, said the paper was 'intent on eradicating Christian ethos' from the system, and that it pushed a 'false narrative'.

The briefing paper - produced by Ulster University's Unesco Education Centre and was funded by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) - was published on September 20.

It articulates a 'vision' for the future of education within NI, concluding that 'as a society we cannot afford, in all the meanings of the term, to retain the current system'.

However, Mrs Brolly took issue with a section of the report that suggested the repeal of legislation 'requiring schools to teach a Christian focused programme of RE and to conduct a Daily Act of Collective Worship'.

"The existence of “Christian-Focused Religious Education” as a choice, offered to parents and their children, enriches our pluralistic society," she said.

"This research paper states that 'Church involvement in the drawing up of the RE specification needs to be revised in order that a genuinely pluralistic and inclusive programme of education can be developed, delivered and quality assured in practice'.

"There is no body of evidence to demonstrate this form of education breeds division or sectarianism.

"There is, however, extensive evidence and examples of Christian-Focused schools overcoming division and welcoming diversity, opening their doors and accommodating with emphasis on the needs and best interests of the child.

"Many pupils have opted to go to Christian-focused schools to receive a first rate education where the Christian ethos does not 'pervade daily routine' but is naturally intertwined throughout their routine.

"Such an education is valued because it moulds our young people to be the best they can be, not only within school but within their own communities."

The publication refers to 'the illusion of school choice' and the 'cost of choice' in both wasted capacity and and in terms of money.

Mrs Brolly however said the paper does not place enough value on parental choice, citing the Human Rights Act.

"This paper pushes the false narrative that Christian ethos is drummed into our students and totally disregards the concept of parental choice," she said.

"We believe “Christian-Focused” Education is a wonderful component of our pluralist education system. We believe in human rights.

"How can the removal of parental choice advance diversity and inclusivity?

"We have great faith in a pluralist education system within a pluralist society and will not allow any individual ethos to be scapegoated for the failures of governments and leaders past," she added.