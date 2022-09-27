Search

27 Sept 2022

Sod turned on new £6.3 million County Derry primary school

The Education Minister said it was an 'exciting day'.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen turns the sod on the £6.3m Roe Valley IPS build in Limavady.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has cut the first sod on a major capital project to provide a new school building for Roe Valley Integrated Primary School (IPS) in Limavady.

The sod-cutting marks the commencement of construction on the new school accommodation, in an investment of £6.3million by the Department of Education.

Speaking at the new Roe Valley IPS site, Minister McIlveen said: “This is an exciting day for the whole school community as work gets underway on their brand new school building.

"The significance of this £6.3million investment will be reflected in the many benefits it will deliver for pupils, families and staff.

“This major project will provide modern new facilities which will help to create a positive learning environment for young people.”

The Minister continued: “It is important to acknowledge the commitment and hard work of the school and its stakeholders in helping to bring the project to this stage.

"Today, they can all be proud of this positive step as they look forward to their new school building becoming a reality. I wish everyone at Roe Valley IPS every success for the future.”     

The Roe Valley IPS scheme is being funded under the ‘A Fresh Start’ capital programme.

