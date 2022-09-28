Search

28 Sept 2022

Over £40,000 raised in memory of popular County Derry man

Kevin Murphy tragically passed away last year.

Over £40,000 raised in memory of popular County Derry man

Family and friends of the late Kevin Murphy present cheques to three chosen charities, who received a share of over £40,000 raised in his memory.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Family and friends of a popular County Derry man who passed away last year have raised more than £40,000 for charities in his memory.

Kevin Murphy from Magherafelt passed away in December 2021 under tragic circumstances. He was a keen athlete and well-known member of the local community.

To celebrate the life of a much loved husband, father and friend, the family and friends of Kevin Murphy joined with O'Donovan Rossa GAC, Spires Cycling Club and Magherafelt Harriers to organise 'The Kevin Murphy Day' in May this year.

The event included walks, runs and cycles to raise funds for three charities close to Kevin's heart: the money has been shared between the Alzheimer’s Society, Foyle Hospice and Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Kevin’s wife Siobhan and son Cormac commented said they had been blown away' by all the support they had received.

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who gave so generously to make this donation to Alzheimer’s Society, Foyle Hospice and Chest, Heart and Stroke possible,” they said.

“Kevin was an incredibly kind and generous man and it has been an honour to come together with others who loved him dearly and raise such a fantastic amount to support the work of three charities close to Kevin’s heart.”

News

