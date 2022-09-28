Search

28 Sept 2022

Man who had knife in A&E said he didn't like people from Derry and wanted to 'cut their throats'

Man who had knife in A&E said he didn't like people from Derry and wanted to 'cut their throats'

Owen Daniel Maguire appeared before Limavady Magistrates Court via video link this morning.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

28 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A man who walked into a hospital's A&E department with a knife in his backpack allegedly told police he 'did not like people from Derry and wanted to cut their throats'.

Owen Daniel Maguire, of Clooney Road, Campsie, also told officers that he wanted to 'open the throats of many, many people' so police would shoot him dead, Limavady Magistrates Court heard this morning.

Appearing before the court, via video link from Coleraine custody suite, charges of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, were read to the 34 year-old.

The alleged offences related to an incident which took place at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on Tuesday night, September 27.

When asked by District Judge Peter King if he understood the charges, Maguire replied: “I don't care about your charges and this whole process.”

An investigating officer told the court that Maguire attended the accident and emergency department of the hospital following concerns about his mental health.

While there, he informed hospital staff that he had a knife in his backpack.

The court heard that the knife, which was located by police, had a blade which was seven inches long.

Maguire told officers that he 'did not like people from Derry and wanted to cut their throats'.

He also said: “I was going to open the throats of many, many people in society so you guys would shoot me dead.”

The investigating officer told that court that police were 'strongly' objecting to bail due to serious concerns that Maguire would harm members of the public.

When asked by Judge King if he had anything to say in relation to the alleged offences, Maguire, who was self-represented, replied: “I don't give a f**k about anything.”

When asked if he wanted to be released on bail, Maguire told the judge that he didn't 'give a s**t about anything'.

Expressing concerns about Maguire's mental health, Judge King asked him if he had been in touch with a general practitioner, however he replied: “I don't waste my breath on anything in society any more.”

Remanding Maguire in custody, Judge King said: “You may not care about proceedings today, but that's neither here nor there. It's clear you have mental health issues and are at risk of reoffending and therefore are not safe to be in the community.

“I suggest you get yourself a solicitor or get used to custody because you are going to be there for the foreseeable future.”

Maguire is due to appear via video link before Coleraine Magistrates Court on October 24.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media