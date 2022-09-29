Search

29 Sept 2022

Mother gives evidence in trial of school principal

Trial continuing in Derry Magistrates Court

Mother gives evidence in trial of school principal

Mother gives evidence in trial of school principal.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

29 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The trial of a principal of a Special Needs School accused of rape and sexual assault charges heard today from the mother of the woman making the allegations who said her daughter told her how she had been naked on the man's bed and he had taken photographs of her. 

Michael Dobbins (54) of Greenhaw Road in Derry is charged with six counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual activity with a female who by reason of a mental disorder could not consent.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on dates between January 1 2013 and February 23 2015. 

Derry Crown Court today heard the alleged victim's mother giving evidence of her daughter's medical condition saying she was 'child like' and could not understand many ordinary concepts. 

She said her daughter was 'a very happy loving child'  but was incapable of walking, feeding herself or anything like that as a child. 

The witness said that in the intervening years her daughter had come on a bit and was 'a bit more independent' now. 

The mother was asked did she have conversations with her daughter as to what was supposed to have happened with Dobbins. 

She said that her daughter had told her Dobbins had taken her in his car where he asked her to perform a sexual act on him. 

The woman said her daughter claimed that on another occasion Dobbins had brought her to his home and said they were going to 'play a game.' 

During the game she said he had felt her breasts while she stood at a sink in the kitchen. 

The witness told the jury that her daughter said Dobbins had taken her to his bedroom where she described the bed as having a white headboard and two lockers beside it. 

The woman said her daughter told her that she had been naked on the bed and Dobbins had taken photographs of her using an iPad. 

She also claimed that Dobbins had performed a sexual act on her while there. 

The jury also heard that the woman had made allegations of an incident in a classroom at the school after music practice. 

The mother said her daughter would have had no 'knowledge of sex' but said she did find pornography on her iPad but did not know how it came there as the woman could not read or write and could not search for it. 

She accepted her daughter was 'infatuated' with Dobbins and added 'there was no one on the planet like Michael Dobbins.' 

The trial continues. 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media