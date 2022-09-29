Two and a half million pumped into Creggan Water Improvement Scheme.

NI Water has announced the start of a project to improve the water supply infrastructure in Creggan.

The Utility said the project, valued at £2.5 million, was "essential to the future resilience of the water supply infrastructure for approximately 40,000 customers in the Creggan area and beyond".

Work on the project will get underway in October and will continue until Summer 2023.

According to NI Water, the ageing infrastructure at the existing Creggan Pumping Station urgently needed replaced.

The new project will involve replacing these assets with a brand new water pumping station to ensure the security of the water supply to the area.

The existing water pumping station will continue to run as normal, as the new station is built on the existing site on Bligh’s Lane, Edenballymore.

Welcoming the announcement, Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, said: “This £2.5 million investment is good news for customers in the Creggan area. This key improvement scheme will protect and future-proof the local water infrastructure for customers in the area.

"Enhanced security of water supply will provide a more reliable service for people in the area as well as accommodating future growth and economic development in the area which is to be welcomed.”

Gary McFadden, NI Water Project Manager added: “We are delighted to announce this major water improvement scheme, which will greatly benefit the Creggan area of the city, improving the robustness and resilience of the water supply infrastructure.

“This investment will be particularly important during the winter months and other unplanned events, to ensure maximum security of supply for our customers in the local area. This investment will provide people with an improved, more reliable service.

“The NI Water project team would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation as we commence this essential water improvement scheme.”

The contract for the civil construction work has been awarded to GEDA Construction and Water Solutions Ireland will undertake the mechanical and electrical fit out.

As part of the site set up, GEDA will implement a range of health and safety measures to protect the public and their workforce, including erecting signage in the area and fencing off the entire working area.