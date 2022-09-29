Sinéad McLaughlin calls on Department of Health to update Maternity Strategy

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has called on the Department of Health to update the Maternity Strategy to ensure safer and better resourced maternity care for women in Derry and across the North.

Ms McLaughlin said: “A Maternity Strategy is a vital tool for our health service to ensure safe and well-resourced maternity care in all our hospitals and the importance of this forward plan to develop our workforce, get us back on track after the pandemic and support our staff can’t be under-estimated.

"It has been an extremely difficult year for our midwives who have had to cope with extraordinary pressure. I have heard heart-breaking stories about the toll of the pandemic on midwives’ mental health pushing them out of the workforce and we must address this without delay.

“We also need to see an associated funding package earmarked to implement this Strategy so we can be sure we are delivering meaningful interventions for the profession. The SDLP will continue to back midwives in their calls for this Strategy to be made a priority in any new Assembly.

“I’ve tabled an Assembly Question asking for an update from the Minister on this crucial step. We can’t afford to wait any longer.”