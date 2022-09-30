Search

30 Sept 2022

Trial of special needs school principal continues

Alleged victim's mother cross-examined

Trial of special needs school principal continues

Trial of special needs school principal continues.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

30 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The mother of the woman allegedly raped and assaulted by the principal of a Special Needs School has denied her daughter 'was obsessed with pornography.' 

Michael Dobbins (54) of Greenhaw Road in Derry is charged with six counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual activity with a female who by reason of a mental disorder could not consent.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on dates between January 1 2013 and February 23 2015. 

At today's sitting of Derry Crown Court the alleged victim's mother was being cross-examined by Brian McCartney KC representing Dobbins. 

He suggested to her that her daughter had pornographic sites on her computer or phone. 

The woman accepted that on two occasions she had been told her daughter had been looking at pornography and she had told her this was 'dirty'. 

The woman said she had to talk to her daughter like a child as she did not understand many concepts. 

The jury sitting in front of Judge Patrick Kinney were told by the woman that she had got her son to block pornographic sites but her daughter had found a way round it. 

It was suggested to the woman that after the pornographic sites were blocked her daughter smashed her computer. 

The woman accepted her daughter had smashed the computer but denied it had anything to do with blocking the sites. 

Earlier the woman told the jury she had had 'concerns' about the behaviour of Dobbins. 

When asked to elaborate she said she did not like the fact her daughter had gone to Dobbins' office when the curtains were closed. 

When it was pointed out to her there were no curtains in the office the woman said there were blinds. 

She was asked was the door open at the time and she said yes and Mr McCartney said the door was always kept open. 

The woman also added that she was concerned about Dobbins leaving her daughter home and on another occasion having her in a meeting on her own. 

She also referred to an incident where she saw her daughter linking on to Dobbins and she told her mother she was his 'pretend girlfriend'. 

The woman repeatedly said she had to talk to her daughter 'like a child' despite the fact the young woman 'liked to think she was an adult'.

The trial continues. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media