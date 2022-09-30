Derry Halloween 2022 festival programme unveiled

Derry's upcoming Halloween festival will take place over four days with a packed programme of activities, from ghoulish ghost tours to spell-binding story-telling.

The action all kicks off on Friday October 28th with the start of the Awakening the Walled City Trail which takes place throughout the City featuring captivating installations, music and performance.

This year Council has joined forces with the renowned Guildhall School of Music and Drama, an exciting creative collaboration that will see the city transformed through illumination and animation, with 28 creepily curated installations. The trail will run from Bishop Street through the City of Bones, and the Guildhall Square and over the Peace Bridge and into the Forest of Shadows in St Columb’s Park.

Halloween night sees the return of Derry’s huge on street carnival parade making its comeback after a two year break due to the pandemic.

Led by the North West Carnival Initiative, the Halloween parade traditionally involves hundreds of local performers, drawn from schools, clubs and groups right across the City and District, helping it to retain the community spirit that has always been at the heart of Derry’s world class festivities. And what better way to finish than with the spooktacular Fireworks Finale over the River Foyle.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said the programme was full of fiendish fun this year. “I am delighted that we can unveil the final details of the programme for this year’s Halloween festivities, which as always brings together a whole host of entertainment and activities to suit all ages.

"I want to acknowledge the fantastic work that has gone into bringing together such a diverse programme, and also the many local businesses and organisations who have joined in the festivities this year.

“There are so many highlights to look forward to, and I will also be hosting a Creepy Ceili in the Guildhall in aid of the Mayor’s Charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services, which I hope will be really popular. Check out the programme today and see what jumps out at you!”

Throughout the festival Guildhall Square will be transformed into the Heart of Samhain, with live music, the haunted Halloween market and plenty of festive fayre to feast upon. And there is so much going on for little ghosts and ghouls with a packed programme of activities from creepy critters in the Kidz Farm, to the Trials and Tribulations of Winifred the Witch at the Little Horrors Story-telling sessions in the Guildhall.

It’s all happening out on the streets, with the return of dynamic drumming sensations Spark, who will be lighting up both Derry and Strabane this year. And watch your step as the Prehistoric Predators Saurus stalk the city looking for their next Halloween snack. Even the dogs on the street are getting into the Halloween spirit at the Spooky Paws Walk the Walls event, where they can dress up and win a prize for the most eerie ensemble.

The Monster Halloween Funfair will have you howling at Ebrington Carpark this year, and with cemetery tours, Silent Disco events, monster making workshops, and sinister cinema screenings, there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

Festival and Events Manager with Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said: “The countdown is certainly on now as Halloween fast approaches, and we have gone all out this year to make sure there is an eclectic mix of activities to get everyone involved.

"We’re delighted to see the return of Saurus and Spark this year, who really add to the buzz out on the streets, and we’re thrilled to welcome back the traditional Halloween parade. Halloween just belongs to the people of Derry, and this year is going to be really special. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our beautiful city to join in the celebrations.”

You can find the full programme now online at derryhalloween.com or on Council’s social media channels. Paper copies of the programme will also be available from a range of local Council and other venues from next week.