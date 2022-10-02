Bounce Arts Festival back in Derry

This year’s Bounce Arts Festival, organised by the University of Atypical, will include a host of exciting events in Derry from October 7-9.

The line-up includes legendary local DJ, Johnny McAllister aka Warriors of the Dystotheque on Friday, October 7 from 10pm to 1am at the Nerve Centre.

He will be presenting Antropause, a House and Techno session featuring another native of the city, Reverse Jazz and Belfast-born electronic artist, Micky O’Brien.

Visual Artist Shiro Masuyama will be presenting his latest show, ‘Feeding Carrots from the South to Wild Donkeys in the North’ which relates to the partition of Cyprus.

The exhibition will be staged at the Centre for Contemporary Art on October 7 and 8 from 12.00pm to 6.00pm and is free to the public.

Shiro, a Japanese Artist, now living in Northern Ireland, says he was struck by how the wild donkeys have thrived in Cyprus since the island was divided in 1974.

“I am interested in the fact that while the political conflict has resulted in a loss of freedom for the people of Cyprus, Cypriot donkeys have acquired more freedom and have become a symbol of anarchy in the country.”

Other events include:

Liminal – a new visual and poetic performance by artist Hugh O’Donnell at the Centre for Contemporary Art on October 7 at 2.00pm - 3.30pm.

Digital Innovation – meet two outstanding neurodiverse artists Grace Fairley and Porcelain Delaney at the Void Gallery on October 7 from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Get it out of you! – new live work by artist Paul Moore at the Centre for Contemporary Art on October 8 from 2.00pm -3.00pm.

My Place and Space – a group photography exhibition on October 8 from 12noon - 2.00pm at the Alley Theatre and Conference Centre in Strabane, the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen and Strule Arts Centre in Omagh. The exhibitions are free. The festival partnered with Derry and Strabane District Council and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for this exhibition.

Project Sparks – a free and inclusive music event on October 7 from 2.00pm - 4.00pm at the Amphitheatre, Playtrail, 15 Racecourse Road in Derry. An opportunity to explore melody, movement and rhythm with Project Sparks’ talented disabled, neurodivergent mentors.

Hugh O'Donnell (left) and Jonny McAllister

Meanwhile, the University of Atypical for Arts and Disability had opened a new performing arts studio as it celebrates the tenth anniversary of Bounce, which showcases the best new work by D/deaf, disabled and neurodiverse artists at venues across Belfast, Derry and online in Fermanagh and Omagh.

The Ledger Studio in Royal Avenue, Belfast will be used for training, workshops, rehearsals, and theatre, comedy, dance, music and spoken word events performed by D/deaf, disabled and Neurodiverse artists and will be officially opened on October 7.

Bounce, which is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland ,the Department for Communities and Belfast City Council has grown into one of the top disability arts festivals in Europe.

Damien Coyle, Chief Executive of University of Atypical, speaking at the launch of the Bounce programme said: “This is an exciting time for University of Atypical. Over the past decade our fabulous Bounce Arts festival has expanded and we are proud to launch an exciting and eclectic programme that includes music, performance and visual art, drama and dance as well as a book launch by one of the recipients of the Chris Ledger Legacy Awards.

"While we make Bounce events as accessible as possible to D/deaf, disabled and neurodiverse audiences, we want Bounce to be for everyone.”

Patricia Lavery, Acting Head of Community Arts & Education, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is committed to supporting the work and career development of our D/deaf, neurodivergent and disabled artists.

Project Sparks

"The Bounce Arts Festival offers an important platform to shine a light on work from these artists whilst also showcasing work by disabled artists from the UK and Europe.

“Congratulations to the University of Atypical who have curated a terrific programme for Bounce this year which features some of the most talented artists from Northern Ireland.”

For more information on all the live shows, workshops, and online content and to book tickets, go to www.universityofatypical.org/bounce