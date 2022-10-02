Family launch website in honour of Derry broadcasting legend Gerry Anderson

The family of Derry broadcasting legend Gerry Anderson lave prompted to launch a dedicated website featuring Gerry’s work at GeraldMichaelAnderson.com after a tweet by journalist Paul O’Kane linking an animation from BBC'S 'On The Air' series, went viral on Twitter.

The tweet states, "This is one of the funniest pieces of live radio you’ll ever hear. And the animation adds an extra layer."

It has been viewed over two million times and has brought Gerry’s unique talent to a new audience.

The clip features a man phoning in to Gerry Anderson's radio programme to tell him that one of his hens has become hypnotised from a trick discussed on the show the day before. Gerry gives the man some advice and while the hen breaks from its hypnotized state, it causes a frenzy inside the caller's house and smashes a Child of Prague statue.

The clip has been shared by Derry Girls creator Lisa McKee. Also sharing the clip was daytime favourite Lorraine Kelly, who said: "This is what twitter is for - this right here" as well as LBC's James O'Brien and many others.

Gerry’s son David collected the many tributes and articles made to and written about Gerry, who died in August 2014 and last month he presented Gerry’s guitar at the Ulster Folk Museum for BBC’s Antiques Roadshow.

David comments: “It’s been brilliant to see the warm reaction to Paul’s tweet from an online audience ranging from expats living overseas to grown up children reminiscing about their parents listening to my Dad as they went about their lives.

"And also his fans who have really missed hearing his voice”.

David continued: "We have been wanting to create a website for Dad for a few years. But Paul’s tweet and the subsequent positive reaction gave us the encouragement we needed to get started”.

In August 2014, tributes poured in for the late Gerry Anderson. Numerous warm statements to his intelligence, humour and honesty were paid to him by leading figures in broadcasting and public life, including a joint statement by Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness, the then first and deputy first ministers of Northern Ireland.

At the time, BBC Director General Tony Hall said he was a "distinctive and iconic voice" and "that he was inducted into the UK Radio Academy Hall of Fame speaks volumes of how special and unique a broadcaster and personality he was," he said.

The Anderson Family are asking fans to visit the website and subscribe for updates. And also to get in contact if there is anything missing as there is more material out there. Or simply visit the website if fans would like to connect GeraldMichaelAnderson.com