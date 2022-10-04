Search

04 Oct 2022

Memoriam - Billy Campbell

10th Anniversary

Memoriam - Billy Campbell

The late Billy Campbell

Reporter:

Derry Now

04 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

CAMPBELL

Billy

~ 10th Anniversary ~

Precious memories of a dear husband, daddy and granda who died on 7th October 2012.


Merciful Jesus grant him eternal rest.

Our lips cannot speak how we loved you,
Our hearts cannot tell what to say,
But God only knows how we miss you
In our home that is lonely today/
You gave us years of happiness,
Then sorrow came with tears,
You left us lovely memories
We will treasure through the years.

To us you were someone special,
Someone set apart,
Your memory will live forever,
Engraved within our hearts.
For the rest of our lives we will miss you ,
Our secret tears still flow,
Oh how we really loved you,
No one will ever know.

Loved and remembered always by your wife Rita; Darren, grandaughters Lauren, Kayleigh and Shannon; Billy and Bridget, grandsons, Ryan and Eoghan; Ciara and Conor, grandchildren Cormac and Rory; Shaun and Ciara, grandchildren Erin and Emma and Ronan; Mairead and Pol, grandchildren Niamh, Orlaith and Odran.

Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 6th October at 7.30 pm, Long Tower Church. All Welcome  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media