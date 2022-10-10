Search

10 Oct 2022

Candle-lit vigil for Creeslough victims to be held in Dungiven

Seven deaths confirmed in Creeslough explosion

Emergency services at the scene in Creeslough on Saturday morning. Photo: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

10 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

A candlelit vigil will be held in Dungiven tonight (Monday) in memory of the the ten people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy.

Organised by Sinn Féin Councillor Sean McGlinchey, the vigil will be held at 'The Grove' at upper Main Street.

The ten victims, which included three young people, lost their lives in the explosion which happened at the Applegreen filling station in the Co Donegal village shortly after 3pm on Friday, October 7.

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert Garwe (50) who was originally from Zimbabwe, Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) were among those killed.

The tragedy also claimed the lives of James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin. 

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

During tonight's vigil, prayers will be said and music will be played by Nodlaig Brolly and other local harpists.

Councillor McGlinchey has urged locals to come together to pay their respects to the people of Creeslough.

The vigil will commence at 8pm.

News

