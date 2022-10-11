Derry remembers Creeslough dead. (Photograph: Thomas Heaney)
Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelit vigil in Derry to remember those who sadly lost their lives in the gas explosion in Creeslough at the weekend.
The vigil took place on Monday evening and was led by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy.
Mayor Duffy was was joined by the Allegri and Rosemount Male Voice Choirs.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy at the Creeslough Candle lit vigil (Photograph: Tom Heaney).
Journalist and presenter Frank Galligan also shared a poignant poem reflecting on the tragedy.
Journalist and presenter Frank Galligan at Derry's Creeslough candle lit vigil (Photograph: Thomas Heaney).
Vigils were also held across Donegal as people came together to show their solidarity with the Creeslough community.
Books of Condolence were also opened in the Guildhall in Derry and the Alley Theatre in Strabane.
An online Book is also available for people to share their sympathies HERE.
