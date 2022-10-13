Breaking: Special Needs School principal that faced trial on series of rape charges has been found not guilty

A Special Needs School principal that faced trial on a series of rape and sexual assault charges against a former pupil at the school has been found not guilty on all counts.
Michael Dobbins (54) of Greenhaw Road in Derry had been on trial for almost three weeks charged with six rapes, three sexual assaults and one count of sexual activity with a female who was unable to consent due to a mental disorder.
All of the charges were alleged to have occurred between 2013 and 2015.
Before the jury began their deliberations this morning the judge, Judge Patrick Kinney, directed them to return a not guilty verdict on the last count.
After a deliberation lasting just over two hours the jury returned unanimous verdicts of not guilty on the remaining nine charges.
Dobbins is the principal of Ardnashee Special Needs School in Derry.
