ForSight opens first Derry store with a new vintage range and a special guest

The first ForSight store in Derry- and the third in Northern Ireland- has officially opened in the city centre this week.

The team at the store were joined by the current Miss Derry, Amy Doherty, who officially opened the store with the team by cutting the ribbon.



Amy said: ‘Thank you to the team at ForSight for having me here to cut the ribbon.

"I got a chance to look around the new store and there are so many amazing pieces on offer, especially in their new vintage section. If you’re a vintage fan, ForSight Derry should definitely be your first stop if you’re in the area."



Danielle McDonagh, Area Manager for ForSight said: "We are a charity for the visually impaired and the blind. The funds raised go directly to help people. We also partner with Angel Eyes- who look after children who are blind or visually impaired- and Vision Sports.

"Vision Sports give people who are blind or visually impaired the ability to take part in sports that they might not normally get the opportunity to. We give funds to our partner charities and directly to research at Queen's University Belfast.

"We are so excited to open our store in Derry. The support and feedback we have received from the community in Derry already is unbelievable.

"We have a huge selection of pre-loved men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, homewares and more.

"Our vintage section here is a first for ForSight stores and we’re dedicated to expanding this section as we know how huge vintage is for a lot of people these days. The whole store looks gorgeous and it's amazing to see how busy it is already."

ForSight is set to open a new store in Belfast in the near future and aims to open a further 15 stores in the new year across the country.



Beverley Scallan, Head of Retail at ForSight, said: “Opening ForSight in Derry – our third store in Northern Ireland – is a huge achievement considering our first store in Omagh opened just seven months ago.

"Our pre-loved stock at Derry and our new vintage section will provide brilliant options for people in Derry to who want to grab a great deal, who want to contribute to supports and services for children and adults who are blind or vision impaired and who are also conscious of how their shopping habits can affect their environmental footprint.

"We feel so welcome in Derry already and we would encourage all members of the community to pop in and say hello to the team."

Derry store manager, Niamh Livingstone, added: "Local donations have been amazing and helped us have the opening we have had today.

"I am so excited to manage the store. It is amazing knowing that all the money you raise in store each day is going directly to help people."

The innovative and modern design in our ForSight stores creates a whole new perception of a charity shop with their colour block layout and modern shop floor.

The new Derry store is filled with pre-loved clothing and accessories, vintage pieces, homeware and books to enjoy.

All donations of quality clothing, accessories and homewares and expressions of interest in volunteering with ForSight are welcome at the local store.



For more information about ForSight, please visit https://www.forsightni. co.uk/.