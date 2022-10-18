Search

18 Oct 2022

Petition calls on Minister to take action and open A6

The petition was launched last week.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

18 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

An online petition has been launched calling on the Minister for Infrastructure to take action and fully open the long-awaited A6 dual carriageway to traffic.

The petition, which was launched on the 'Organise' website late last week, also calls on Minister John O'Dowd to clarify what is delaying the completion of the road between Drumahoe and Dungiven.

Work to dual the A6, including a bypass of Dungiven, first began in September 2018 and was scheduled to be completed earlier this year.

However, last month the Department for Infrastructure blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and 'ongoing global market volatility' for the delay in the delivery of the scheme.

Those behind the petition, said 'no-one seems to know when the road will open' adding that 'the current state of play is leaving the majority of people wishing that it had never started due to the daily hold ups, delays and safety issues'.

The petition, which has been signed by more than 200 people, reads: “Minister, we respectfully ask for your intervention in the ongoing lack of clarity, action and hold up to the completion and opening of the A6 Derry to Dungiven dualling project.

“The unfinished works looked to be forgotten. There are rumours abounding reference the quality of supposed completed works as well as financial issues regarding the lack of progress. 

"The announcement and commencement of works several years ago was looked on as maybe the North West is not a forgotten area but the current state of play is leaving the majority of people wishing that it had never started due to the daily hold ups, delays and safety issues.

"We now look to you for much needed support from a Minister who can get this job done.”

A DfI spokesperson last night said: “The Covid pandemic has had a major impact on delivery of the A6 scheme with various activities having been disrupted due to social distancing requirements, staff absences and difficulties with the supply chain.

“Current market volatility is also impacting on delivery timescales. Despite these exceptional challenges, the Department and our contractors have sought to maintain progress on this strategically important road scheme.

“ Although the scheme is now well advanced, a significant amount of work has still to be completed before it can be fully opened, which includes the provision of safety barrier, road marking, signage, street lighting and the completion of a Road Safety Audit.

"The Department is continuing to work closely with the contractor with the aim of having this work completed as quickly as practicable so that the road can be opened in the coming months.”

