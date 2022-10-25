Foyle Search and Rescue awarded Gold Star for Outstanding Volunteering at Families First NI Awards

Derry charity, Foyle Search and Rescue, has been recognised at the recent Families First NI Awards held at the Roe Park Hotel in Limavady on Sunday October 23.



FSAR, who provide vital services to Derry and the North West, took home the Gold Star for Outstanding Volunteer Work.

Foyle Search and Rescue is a registered, voluntary based charity, operating in Derry, but covers search and rescue operations UK and Ireland wide when required.

Foyle Search and Rescue was set up by local people in 1993 in response to the alarmingly high number of drownings in the river- 30 within 18 months- and has adopted the role of preventing suicide and supporting families in the city.

Their aim is to reduce the number of people who die through drowning in the River Foyle – one of the coldest and fastest flowing rivers in Europe.

Their volunteers are from the local community and selflessly give up hours of their personal time every week to help those in need

They patrol the river on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, identifying peak times of need- from 9.30pm to 3.00am- engaging with people in distress, maintaining lifebelts and saving lives.

Commenting on their win, Foyle Search and Rescue said: "We would like to thank all of our volunteers, and in particular, everyone who sent in a lovely message to the judging panel, they were inspiring and meant the world to us.

"A group of 12 of us went to enjoy a night of festivities, good food, and brilliant music, all hosted by Roe Park Resort in Limavady.

"Congratulations to all of the other winners, truly inspiring work in our wee North West."



Families First NI hosts some of the biggest awards ceremonies across the province, shining a light on the best within the family industry.

The awards cover a broad spectrum of industries that service the family sector and recognise those that go over and above what's expected and those people who go the extra mile to exceed expectations.