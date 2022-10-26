Department to explore options for improved safety on Derry's Foyle Bridge

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has asked his Department to explore options for improving public safety and access for pedestrians and cyclists using the Foyle Bridge in Derry.

The Foyle Bridge provides the main linkage to and from North Donegal and by 2017 was carrying in excess of 37,000 vehicles per day. The bridge comprises two adjacent but structurally independent box girder decks, each of which carries a single two-lane carriageway and a pedestrian footway at the outer edge.

The Minister said: "The Foyle Bridge is located on one of our five Key Transport Corridors and connects traffic between Derry’s Waterside and Cityside areas and onwards to North Donegal.

"Following the development of greenways on either side of the river, I feel there is now an opportunity to examine whether we can improve public safety and access for pedestrians and cyclists wishing to use the Bridge.

"I have therefore asked my officials to undertake an assessment to determine if public safety and access can be improved for pedestrians and cyclists without compromising the structural integrity of the bridge."