26 Oct 2022

Completed work at County Derry primary school welcomed

A local councillor has said the developments will 'improve safety'.

St Mary's PS Principal, Martin Meehan pictured with MLA Patsy McGlone and Councillor Martin Kearney.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Carntogher SDLP Councillor Martin Kearney has welcomed the recent completion of traffic management and car parking works at St Mary’s Primary School, Greenlough.

Councillor Kearney and SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, visited the school last week at the request of the School Principal Mr. Martin Meehan.

Cllr Kearney said: “We are grateful at being invited back by Principal Meehan to see the recenty completed works at the school. The new traffic management and car parking facilities will improve safety around the school for everyone attending.

“We have attended many meetings in recent months to ensure this much needed work was completed as soon as possible.

“But there is still more outstanding work required to improve facilities at the school.”

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone added: “St Mary’s need to see a commitment from the department to provide for an additional Reception Area; extra classroom accommodation; upgrades to children’s toilet facilities; and improved storage facilities.

“We will continue to support the school in their bid to secure the necessary funding from the department.”

Cllr Kearney ended by saying: “For my part, it was a privilege once again to visit St. Mary’s P.S. Greenlough. The School is celebrating its 60th birthday this year. 60 years ago today I was a Primary Seven pupil in this school preparing for the 11 Plus. School days are the best days!”

News

