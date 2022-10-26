County Derry stores donate over £60,000 to charities and groups

County Derry convenience retailers SuperValu, Centra and MACE, part of Musgrave NI, have donated an impressive £66,000 to local community groups in their areas over the past year.

Operating in the heart of communities across the county, the retail brands have supported over 70 local causes including schools, playgroups, sports clubs, and charities through sponsorship, monetary donations, vouchers, products, and hosting in-store collections.

This support is in addition to £190,000 raised by SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland for charity partner Action Cancer and £40,000 raised by MACE for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke in 2021.

Among the groups to benefit are the Maghera Community Links Food Bank, Watty Grahams GAA, Derry GAA, the Fort Centre Riding for the Disabled, NorthWest Mountain Rescue and the Air Ambulance, through support and donations from Jamesie’s Centra Glenshane.

The Longs Retail Group, which owns SuperValu stores in Derry and Eglinton, has supported the Foyle Hospice and Foyle Search and Rescue while White’s Centra on Creggan Road in Derry has given its support to Derry City FC, Claudy GAC, Doire Colmcille GLC and a local foodbank.

Meanwhile, Bradley’s Centra in Maghera has donated hampers to local community groups, supported the town’s Christmas appeal and sponsored the local school sports day.

And, Cathcart’s Centra, Magherafelt are sponsors of the Sky Blue Football Club and have also supported Toome Camogie Team, Magherafelt Netball Team, O’Donovan Rossa GAC, Club Derry and Club Tyrone GAC.

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing at Musgrave NI said: “Our independent retailer partners not only work in the communities they serve – they also live in them. Both they and Musgrave wholeheartedly believe that community retailing isn’t just about excellent service standards and quality ranges, but it’s also about giving back.

“The fact that our retailers give so much help to local groups and initiatives in their areas, as well as the support they and our customers give to our charity partners, really is incredible and is making an enormous difference the length and breadth of the country.”

Paul Dorrity, manager of Jamesie’s Centra Glenshane, added: “Supporting our local community and giving back really matters to us and we are delighted to be a sponsor of the Camogie teams at Watty Grahams GAC and to be able to help so many other worthwhile groups.”