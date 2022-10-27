Search

27 Oct 2022

Poundland recall popular Halloween light-up Ghost and Pumpkin decorations

Poundland recall popular Halloween light-up Ghost and Pumpkin decorations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A product recall has been issued by Poundland for their 'Creepy Town' Light Up Ghost & Pumpkin Halloween decoration, due to the unsecure battery compartment.

The battery compartment of these products is not secured by a screw, allowing easy access to the compartment and batteries.

A risk is that the button batteries used in the light-up decoration could be placed in the mouth and swallowed, presenting a choking hazard for young children and causing damage to the gastrointestinal tract. Because of this, the product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, said it was a serious safety risk and urged people to return the product if they have purchased it this Halloween season.

"Button cell batteries contain harmful chemicals that, if swallowed, can get stuck in the throat, lead to severe burns, or even result in death. They are used in a huge range of toys, gadgets, watches and decorations such as this 'Creepy Town' ghost and pumpkin light.

"Please check if you have bought any of these decorations this year and return to your local Poundland for a full refund.

"If you are ever worried that your child has swallowed a button battery, please treat it as a medical emergency and seek medical assistance immediately."

A spokesperson for Poundland said, "We are asking any consumers who purchased the light up ghost or pumpkin to return the product in store for a full refund, no receipt is required. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. However, the safety and confidence of our consumers and the quality of our products is at the heart of everything we do." 

The product has been recalled from end users by Poundland. Customers should return the product to Poundland for a full refund.

For further information, please see https://www.poundland.co. uk/great-ideas/wp-content/ uploads/2022/10/SKU-536659- Customer-Recall-Poster.pdf

